Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

How to weather sharemarket turbulence – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Sharemarket turbulence can be unsettling but hang on for the ride. Photo / 123rf

Sharemarket turbulence can be unsettling but hang on for the ride. Photo / 123rf

Mary Holm
Opinion by Mary Holm
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

What next?

Q: Phew, good thing I divested from KiwiSaver a little while ago, and went into bank term deposits.

A: Okay, I’ll admit your timing looks pretty clever! If stock markets were weather systems, the turbulence over the last 10 days would have grounded many planes.

But what next?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance