Cooking the Books podcast: Your bank account is changing - here’s what you need to know

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem. Today, it’s the changes coming from open banking law changes, and a Commerce Commission investigation. Hosted by Frances Cook.
Your bank account is a fairly central part of your money life, and it’s currently undergoing changes from many different angles.
The Commerce Commission is investigating whether our big banks are overcharging and whether there’s enough competition.
There are problems with fraud and scams, and questions over whether the banks are doing enough to stop it happening.