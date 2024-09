Kassandra Beehre.

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the path from leaving school early, to becoming a business owner. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Sometimes school just isn’t for you, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be successful in life.

Today’s guest decided exactly that, leaving school at 15 in order to become a mechanic.

Even if she’d stopped there, that would have been a plenty successful, skilled career, for many people.