Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance
Updated

Alternative investments: Gardening offers more than just savings – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Gardening in retirement offers more than just a hobby. Photo / Hero Images

Gardening in retirement offers more than just a hobby. Photo / Hero Images

Mary Holm
Opinion by Mary Holm
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

A different investment

Q: Alternative investments – and I don’t mean crypto, gold, vintage cars or whisky! As I spent the afternoon bottling fruit from my trees, I was feeling grateful and happy for the abundance in my life. Then I started to think about the process. The skills of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance