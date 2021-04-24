'People will probably die': Barefoot Elon Musk discusses Mars plans

Elon Musk says "a bunch of people will probably die" in the quest for the exploration of Mars.
In a barefoot interview, the multimillionnaire entrepreneur spoke candidly about his plans for tourism on the red planet, and what needs to happen before they become a reality.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke to XPrize founder and chairman Peter Diamandis about his outer space plans saying Mars isn't an "escape hatch for rich people".
During the interview, Musk said travelling to Mars will be "dangerous" and "uncomfortable".
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"It's a long journey, you might not come back alive, but it's a glorious adventure and it'll be an amazing experience," he said.
"If an arduous and dangerous journey where you might not come back alive, but it's a glorious adventure, sounds appealing, Mars is the place. That's the ad for Mars," he said.
"Honestly, a bunch of people probably will die in the beginning. It's tough sledging over there, you know," he added.
"We don't make anyone go. It's volunteers only."
Musk spoke to Diamandis this week in Cape Canaveral, Florida, during the announcement of the $100 million Carbon Removal project.
The project is "aimed at tackling the biggest threat facing humanity - fighting climate change and rebalancing Earth's carbon cycle" and is being funded by Musk's philanthropic organisation.
Read More
- Elon Musk offers $139 million reward for best carbon-capture tech - NZ Herald
- Elon Musk: The man who sold ideas to the world - NZ Herald
- Elon Musk's Starlink in firing line over near misses - NZ Herald
- Internet from space: Elon Musk's Starlink expands its New Zealand ambitions - NZ Herald
- The risks and rewards of Elon Musk's self-coronation - NZ Herald
- Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person - NZ Herald
- Opinion: Galactic battle over Elon Musk's Starlink is a concern for space community - NZ Herald
- Elon Musk says he will probably move to Mars - NZ Herald
"This four-year global competition invites innovators and teams from anywhere on the planet to create and demonstrate solutions that can pull carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans, and sequester it durably and sustainably," the site for the project states.