Website of the Year
Premium
Business

The Downfall of Eric Watson

13 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

The fall of Eric John Watson, from penthouse-dwelling playboy to prisoner in apparent penury, didn't happen overnight. He's also recently caught Covid-19, split from his long-time partner Lisa Henrekson, large swathes of his business empire

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.