Legal fees highlight Sir Owen Glenn's epic battle against Eric Watson

6 minutes to read

Sir Owen Glenn had a short but tumultuous business partnership with Eric Watson, including a 50 per cent stake in the the Warriors rugby league team. Photo / Dean Purcell

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

Sir Owen Glenn, who won the latest round in UK courts last night of his bitter dispute with Eric Watson, says he has spent more than $40m in legal fees pursuing his former business partner.

