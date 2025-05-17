Here was an underhand move that abandoned not only fairness – it abandoned democracy, too.

That should concern all of us, whoever we vote for.

Silencing dissent through the use of urgency is surely a red flag.

Labelling critique as “ideological” is a red flag.

What’s going on and what does it point to?

Yes, urgency is a legitimate tool in the parliamentary kete and we know all governments, whatever their political stripes, resort to it. But it is a tool that should be used sparingly. This Government, however, has used urgency more than any other NZ Government in our history, including during the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic.

This behaviour is now threatening to break down democratic norms in Aotearoa. It is undermining scrutiny and accountability.

Yes, we all want legislation that is efficient and effective, based on both principles and values. But we – the public and civil society organisations – have something to offer in that ongoing refinement. Governments, whether from the Left or the Right, do not have all the insights or all the answers.

Organisations such as the YWCA are an essential part of a well-functioning democracy. We provide pathways for civic participation that goes beyond elections. We amplify voices and act as a counterbalance to Government stakeholders through our education, advocacy and watchdog roles.

These organisations are a core democratic institution and weakening our ability to be effective is an abuse of power and a denial of Kiwis’ rights – including the right of New Zealand women to be paid fairly for their work. But last week’s urgent and retrospectively applied legislation severely undermines those rights.

Historically, organisations such as YWCA have helped to educate the public and our politicians on gender equity and what really works to close gaps – such as we did through our Mind The Gap campaign. To silence us in the process of law making and refinement is a scary development.

As my mum used to say to me: “It’s not just what you do, it’s how you do it”. She was right.

Last week’s behaviour by the Coalition on pay equity fails both the “what” and the “how”, and marks a low point in our democratic history.

We’re saying enough’s enough, and calling on all our politicians to embrace the cornerstones of democracy: inclusive decision-making, independent scrutiny and respect for civil discussion.

Only this will re-establish trust and fairness in Aotearoa NZ.

Dellwyn Stuart is the CEO of YWCA, leads the Pay Gap Insights Hub and is co-founder of Mind the Gap.