Paula Steed, pictured in 2020, will take on the duty of acting CEO at The Guardians of NZ Superannuation.

Paula Steed has been appointed acting chief executive of The Guardians of NZ Superannuation, the Crown entity that manages the $65 billion New Zealand Superannuation Fund.

Steed takes over from outgoing chief executive Matt Whineray, who departs on December 8, after announcing his resignation earlier in the year.

Steed, who joined the Guardians in July 2021, has 25 years of experience in financial services and banking.

She has most recently been general manager strategy and shared services, responsible for the Guardians’ strategic development, finance, tax and investment operations teams.

Steed has also held various executive and management roles at ASB Bank, ANZ Bank and AMP.

She will hold the acting CEO role until a permanent chief executive is in place.

Guardians Chair Catherine Drayton said the board’s search for a permanent CEO was progressing well and an appointment was expected to be made this year.