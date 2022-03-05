Voyager 2021 media awards
Paul Catmur: I may not have been the best boss but I was definitely the top one

5 minutes to read
The jury has returned the verdict on what it was like to work for me. Photo / 123RF

Paul Catmur
By
Paul Catmur

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

OPINION:

Last week I mentioned that I'd asked some of my previous staff members to give feedback on what I was like as a boss. I don't claim this to be scientific and no doubt

