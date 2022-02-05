Voyager 2021 media awards
Paul Catmur: Does your office need a Jack Reacher?

5 minutes to read
Be careful about over-burdening staff with the means to damage an organisation. Photo / Paramount Pictures

Paul Catmur
By
Paul Catmur

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

OPINION:

Some people see the Army as a noble bastion between us and those who would do us harm. Others think soldiers are old-fashioned, knuckleheads who are inclined to get a bit shooty when stressed.

