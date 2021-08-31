Pāmu CEO Steven Carden to head up Delegat Group

Steven Carden is leaving Landcorp for Delegat Group. Photo / Supplied

Pāmu chief executive Steven Carden will leave the company to take up a role as managing director of NZX-listed winemaker Delegat Group.

Chairman Warren Parker thanked Carden for his almost eight years at the helm of Pāmu - the brand name for the state-owned Landcorp.

"Steve has really driven a forward-looking strategy focused on maximising returns through leveraging our portfolio of assets, investing in innovation, diversifying where this make sense from a land use and consumer perspective, while keeping the core pastoral farming business operating efficiently," Parker said.

"These changes mean the company is well positioned to grow returns to the shareholder and contribute more to New Zealand's primary sector by trialling new systems and technologies at scale," he said in a statement.

Parker said the search for a new chief executive will start immediately.

Carden had previously worked for McKinsey & Co. in New York, serving as general manager of PGG Wrightson Australia.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and Bachelor of Laws and Arts degrees from the University of Auckland.

Pāmu is Māori for ''to farm'.