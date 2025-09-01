Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Palmerston North Cafe Cuba’s $1.5m tax bill; local business snaps up its assets

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Palmerston North's Cafe Cuba closed its doors in August.

Palmerston North's Cafe Cuba closed its doors in August.

Popular Palmerston North eatery Cafe Cuba may be set for a revival despite closing last month with a tax bill of more than $1.5 million.

Owners Darlene and Paul Woodhead announced the cafe’s closure on Facebook “after many wonderful years” serving the community.

Liquidators Steven Khov and Kieran Jones of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save