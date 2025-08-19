After many wonderful years of serving the amazing community in Palmerston North, Cafe Cuba has now closed from today the...Posted by Cafe Cuba on Monday 18 August 2025
The cafe is owned by Darlene and Paul Woodhead.
Kieran Jones and Steven Khov of Khov Jones Ltd were appointed liquidators of Castro Limited today.
Their first liquidator’s report is due on August 26.
New Zealand’s hospitality sector is one of the most vulnerable industries in the current economic climate, according to Centrix.
The hospitality sector overtook the property sector in June as the second-largest industry contributing to company liquidations.
In the year to June, 288 hospitality companies were placed into liquidation, up from 199 compared with the previous year.
“This is a clear sign that the industry continues to struggle with rising operating costs and shifting consumer spending patterns,” said Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin.
Last month, Auckland cafe Kind went into liquidation, citing spiralling costs and excessive rent. The cafe was a favourite of Dame Jacinda Ardern, who inspired the name.
That same month, the New Zealand franchise of Butlers Chocolate Cafe closed its five stores, owing creditors and staff more than $1 million, according to liquidators.
In June, popular Auckland cafe chain Little and Friday was tipped into liquidation by Inland Revenue over an alleged outstanding tax bill, documents show.
Owner Kim Evans closed the last of her three cafes in May after more than a decade in business.
A liquidator’s report said Little and Friday owes creditors $1.4m, including $639,389.19 to Inland Revenue.