Popular Palmerston North eatery Cafe Cuba has closed its doors for good after going into liquidation.

A Facebook post said Cafe Cuba had closed from today “after many wonderful years of serving the amazing community in Palmerston North”.

“It saddens us to share this news with you, over the years of hard work, laughter, countless memories and wonderful customers, we are so grateful for everything.

“Though this chapter has come to and [sic] end, the memories and friendships will always stay with us, from our family to yours, thankyou for everything.”

Cafe Cuba said outstanding reservations and vouchers would no longer be valid.