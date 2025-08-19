Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Popular Palmerston North eatery Cafe Cuba in liquidation

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Popular Palmerston North eatery Cafe Cuba is in liquidation.

Popular Palmerston North eatery Cafe Cuba is in liquidation.

Popular Palmerston North eatery Cafe Cuba has closed its doors for good after going into liquidation.

A Facebook post said Cafe Cuba had closed from today “after many wonderful years of serving the amazing community in Palmerston North”.

“It saddens us to share this news with you, over the years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save