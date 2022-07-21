Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Ormiston housing development: Who's claiming $55.7m from failed DDL Homes developer?

4 minutes to read
Apartments and townhouses are being developed by DDL but receivers have taken over the project after financial trouble. Video / Michael Craig

Apartments and townhouses are being developed by DDL but receivers have taken over the project after financial trouble. Video / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A territorial authority, roading and water utilities, real estate agents, a building materials supplier, concrete, civil engineering and consulting businesses are claiming money from a failed South Auckland housing developer.

Creditors of DDL Homes Ormiston

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.