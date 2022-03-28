Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Orion Health wins huge Saudi Arabia contract, CEO Ian McCrae criticises 'third-world' NZ procurement

6 minutes to read
Orion Health CEO Ian McCrae in April 2021. Photo / Ian McCrae

Orion Health CEO Ian McCrae in April 2021. Photo / Ian McCrae

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Although snubbed for the new online vaccine register at home, Auckland-based Orion Health continues to win new business abroad.

Chief executive Ian McCrae says a new deal with Saudi Arabia will be worth "hundreds of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.