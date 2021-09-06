Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: Supermarkets aren't the only businesses that need to look in the mirror

5 minutes to read
Businesses may not like what they see. Photo / Getty Images

Businesses may not like what they see. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Ernie Newman

OPINION:

Supermarket industry leaders should be taking a long look in the mirror following the Commerce Commission's Market Study. Likewise, those in other industries where there is community concern about abuse of power, including oil

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.