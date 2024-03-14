Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Opinion: ‘Superfluous people’ v AI: What the jobs revolution might look like

Financial Times
By John Thornhill
4 mins to read
"Today, generative AI threatens the jobs of copywriters and call-centre workers. Tomorrow, it will hit middle managers and lawyers." Photo / 123rf

"Today, generative AI threatens the jobs of copywriters and call-centre workers. Tomorrow, it will hit middle managers and lawyers." Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

Generative AI will alter the nature of many tasks that employees perform, even if it doesn’t kill their jobs outright, writes John Thornhill.

The first time I heard the term “superfluous people” was when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.