Opinion: How to turbocharge manufacturing in New Zealand

By Jane Finlayson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The EMA says the Government needs to help manufacturers invest in technology. Photo / NZME

Jane Finlayson is head of advanced manufacturing at the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA).

  • The manufacturing sector has been struggling with high operational costs, increasing global competition, outdated technology, skills shortages and a lack of R&D to drive innovation.
  • Manufacturers are at risk of losing ground without investment in automation and productivity improvements.
  • The ability to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) will further boost productivity, allowing manufacturers to predict maintenance needs, optimise supply chains, and even design more efficient products.

Economic growth appears to be the focus for 2025 following a tough year of recession and rising unemployment.

But one of the key drivers of national growth, our manufacturing sector, has been struggling

