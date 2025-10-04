Advertisement
On the canvas: Why the economy didn’t recover like it was supposed to – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Opinion by
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

Sylvester Stallone's lead character in the film Rocky faced his situation with a sense of realism New Zealand's politicians and public would do well to emulate in the current economic climate.

THE FACTS

  • The Official Cash Rate has dropped by 250 basis points but the economy remains sluggish.
  • Rising food and energy prices are squeezing consumers despite rate cuts.
  • Economists expect further rate cuts, but caution about inflation remains.

Are you sick of waiting for the economic recovery to arrive? Are you tired of hearing politicians, economists and commentators (like me) tell you that things are about to get better?

Well, try writing about it week in and week out!

I’m trying to muster the enthusiasm to

