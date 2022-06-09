Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Oliver Hartwich: Back to the supply-side future

5 minutes to read
Former finance minister Roger Douglas, pictured in 1987. Photo / Herald archive

Former finance minister Roger Douglas, pictured in 1987. Photo / Herald archive

NZ Herald
By Oliver Hartwich

OPINION:

There are many fashion treasures from the past that keep coming back. Long flowered dresses, cut-up jeans, or bell-bottom pants: fashion is cyclical.

With economic policy, it's the same.

So maybe it is not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.