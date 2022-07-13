Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank has raised its official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 2.5 per cent in its latest bid to head off inflation.

The increase - the third 50 basis point rise in a row - was largely expected by the market.

The Reserve Bank said its monetary policy committee had agreed that it remained appropriate "to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment".

"The level of global economic activity, combined with the ongoing supply disruptions largely driven by both Covid-19 persistence and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, continues to generate global inflation pressures," the bank said.

New Zealand's annual inflation rate hit 6.9 per cent for the year to March, the largest movement since 1990.

The wholesale interest rate market has priced in the OCR peaking at 3.94 per cent, matching the Reserve Bank's own forecast peak rate.

The bank noted that food and energy prices had been especially affected by geopolitical tension.

"However, the pace of global economic growth is slowing."

In New Zealand, domestic spending remains supported by high employment levels, resilient household balance sheets in aggregate, continued fiscal support, and a strong terms of trade.

The reduction in Covid-19 health-related restrictions was also enabling increased demand.

"Labour and resource scarcity are also contributing to upward price pressures which are currently exacerbated by seasonal illness, a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, and a net outflow of labour abroad.

"In these circumstances, spending and investment demand continues to outstrip supply capacity, with a broad range of indicators highlighting pervasive inflation pressures."

Employment remained above its maximum sustainable level and the Reserve Bank's core inflation measures were around 4 per cent, it said.

The committee said there was a near-term "upside risk" to consumer price inflation and emerging medium-term downside risks to economic activity.

The New Zealand dollar was barely changed after the 2pm release, trading at US61.27c.

The Reserve Bank, along with most central banks around the world, is tightening monetary conditions in a bid to curtail rising inflation.

As expected

Market watchers were unsurprised by the move.

CoreLogic NZ chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said with inflation still a big problem and employment high, there were no barriers to today's 50 point hike and it was reasonable to assume this move would be followed by another 50 point rise in August, before a couple more 0.25 point increases in October and November.

The question remains, he said, could the OCR keep rising next year?

"The Reserve Bank has certainly indicated a peak of around 4 per cent. But one problem with monetary policy is inflation only responds to OCR changes with a lag, today's move may only impact consumer prices next year.

"And with the risks lingering that the economy could hit the skids sooner than anticipated, an OCR peak of 4 per cent is not guaranteed."

Housing market implications

Davidson said the current monetary policy tightening cycle was sustaining the upwards pressure on mortgage rates and the downwards pressure on property values.

"We've already seen popular one-year special (high equity) fixed rates rise from a range of 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent only a year ago to the 5 per cent to 5.5 per cent mark now.

"In terms of annual mortgage repayments, this equates to an extra $2,050 per year or so for every $100,000 of debt. This will be testing the finances of all borrowers, let alone those new to the market, and may mean the affordability equation doesn't improve much, even as incomes rise and house prices decline."

Earlier today, new data released by Real Estate Institute showed the number of Auckland unsold properties more than doubled in the past year.

The data showed 13,861 homes for sale in June last year. But that soared to 25,271 nationwide last month.

Fewer places are selling - due to factors including rising interest rates and high prices.