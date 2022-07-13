Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

OCR: Reserve Bank tightens screws - more rate hikes ahead

4 minutes to read
Business reporter Jamie Grey explains the Reserve Bank's decision to lift the Official Cash Rate to 2.5 per cent. Video / Cameron Pitney

Business reporter Jamie Grey explains the Reserve Bank's decision to lift the Official Cash Rate to 2.5 per cent. Video / Cameron Pitney

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

The Reserve Bank has tightened the monetary screws again with a 50 basis point lift in its official cash rate, but the move may not automatically flow through to mortgage rates.

The increase - the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.