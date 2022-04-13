OCR: Reserve Bank delivers double rate hike

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent this afternoon.

Economists had been divided on whether the Reserve Bank would - or should - lift the official cash rate by 0.25 or 0.50 basis points.

The monetary policy committee said it "remained comfortable" with the outlook for the OCR as outlined in their February Monetary Policy Statement."

They agreed that moving the OCR to a more neutral stance sooner will reduce the risks of rising inflation expectations.

"A larger move now also provides more policy flexibility ahead in light of the highly uncertain global economic environment," the committee said in its statement.

It noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly added to "supply disruptions, causing prices to spike in internationally traded commodities and energy".

The New Zealand dollar rallied by 60 basis points on the back of the rate hike - to US68.93c

The committee noted that annual consumer price inflation was expected to peak around 7 percent in the first half of 2022.

"The risk of more persistent high inflation expectations has increased," it said.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has a policy of following "the path of last regret."

The committee said it saw the 'path of least regret' was "to increase the OCR by more now, rather than later, to head off rising inflation expectations and minimise any unnecessary volatility in output, interest rates, and the exchange rate in the future".

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner called the 50 basis point hike in her forecast last week.

"The RBNZ has a big job to do to rein in runaway inflation, and the sooner they rip into it, the lower the economic cost is likely to be," Zollner said.