Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

OCR preview: Reserve Bank's big call: How much will rates rise?

4 minutes to read
Kiwi Classic: Like a good scone the official cash rate is sure to rise. The only question is by how much? Photo / Dean Purcell

Kiwi Classic: Like a good scone the official cash rate is sure to rise. The only question is by how much? Photo / Dean Purcell

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Interest rates are set to rise again next week as the Reserve Bank delivers its April Monetary Policy Review.

Economists remain divided on whether the Reserve Bank will - or should - lift the official

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.