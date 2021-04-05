NZX website off to slow start but not related to end of daylight saving time

A spokesman for the NZX has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delay. Photo / File

Delivery of share prices on the NZX's public website nzx.com was delayed by about an hour this morning but the exchange said the issue was not related to the return to NZ standard time from daylight saving time (DST).

Real time trading proceeded normally through sharebroker-only systems.

Company announcements were being issued as normal.

A spokesman for the NZX said: "NZX has confirmed that prices were visible via broking firms and online trading platforms, however there was a delay in publishing prices to nzx.com until around 11am.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused. Our technical specialists are investigating the root cause to help prevent any recurrence."

Last September, when New Zealand entered daylight saving, prices were delayed when the system had not been adjusted for the changeover.

In January, the NZX was taken to task by the Financial Markets Authority for breaching its market operator obligations in relation to its technology resources after a series of disruptive cyber attacks on the website late last year.

At the time NZX chief executive Mark Peterson said NZX took its market operator obligations seriously.

"We acknowledge the issues that have affected our technology platforms and market participants in 2020," he said at the time.

"NZX accepts that it did not meet the high standards it sets for itself in key areas of technology resources."

"We also agree that improvements are required and we are committed to delivering these improvements via an action plan that will be agreed with the FMA."

For the first four days of a sustained DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack that began on August 26, NZX suspended trading on the basis that the attack did not target its trading platform.