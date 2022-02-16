NZX has reported its annual result for 2021. Photo / File

Exchange operator NZX said its operating earnings - excluding acquisition costs - increased by 4 per cent in 2021 to $35.8 million in 2021.

The company's net profit was $15.0m, down 14.6 per cent year-on-year, reflecting lower interest rates and higher depreciation and amortisation.

In conjunction with the release of its results, NZX said it would take a one-third stake in Fonterra's Global Dairy Trade platform, and that it planned to raise $44 million through a rights issue to maintain strength in its balance sheet.

NZX said it would pay $12.5m for the stake - plus $3.2m as NZX's proportion of planned additional investment in the platform.

In its result, NZX said there had been continued growth across its main business areas – Capital Markets, Smartshares and NZX Wealth Technologies.

The company's 2022 operating earnings guidance range was from $33.5m to $38.0m.

NZX said there had been "substantial progress" in its strategy to re-engineer the group for future growth.

Chair James Miller said NZX's operating earnings reflected sustained momentum from the extraordinary Covid-fuelled activity levels of 2020, with growth across all major business areas.

Miller said the company had been true to its growth strategy aimed at "building a more robust, integrated financial services business".

"In addition to strengthening New Zealand's exchange, our strategy is to grow an NZX Group that is stronger and better positioned to deliver long-term sustainable value to our shareholders," he said in a statement.

Alongside growth in 2021, there had been a step-change in investment to support additional capacity, capability, and to enhance the security of operating platforms.

The NZX declared a final dividend of 3.1 cents per share, contributing to a 2021 dividend of 6.1 cents per share.

Chief executive Mark Peterson said the Covid pandemic "materially stimulated" and accelerated activity through 2020, and this had flowed through positively into the 2021 operating performance and financial results – with operating earnings holding up well.

"We have continued to deliver growth in 2021 across all major business areas and we have made a step-change in our investment to support additional capacity, capability, and to enhance the security of our operating platform," he said.

NZX's capital raise is in the form of a $44 m fully underwritten pro-rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer of NZX shares at $1.42 per new share.

The offer is being conducted in two parts - institutional and retail.

Shares in NZX closed on Wednesday at $1.73.