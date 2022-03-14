Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZX milk price futures break over $10/kg, may push higher

3 minutes to read
Milk price futures have gone past $10/kg for the first time. Photo / NZME

Milk price futures have gone past $10/kg for the first time. Photo / NZME

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

NZX milk price futures have broken over $10 a kg of milksolids for the first time since the contract started in 2016.

The September 2023 milk price futures contract last traded at $10.20/kg, having broken

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.