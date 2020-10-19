Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ's retirement savings system drops down global rankings

5 minutes to read

KiwiSaver contributions should rise to improve New Zealand's pension system. Photo / file

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

New Zealand needs to increase the contribution rate to KiwiSaver and introduce ways of allowing people to turn their lump sum savings into an income stream in order to improve its pension system.

That's the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.