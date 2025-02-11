Cooling towers at the Huntly Power Station. Photo / NZME

The big four power companies have teamed up to look at ways of extending the life of Genesis Energy’s coal and gas-fired Rankines at Huntly to improve security of power supply.

Genesis said the move was in response to market conditions last winter when the market experienced a “pinch point” due to a combination of a faster-than-expected decline in gas supply, low hydro lake levels and very light wind conditions.

The medium-term outlook for gas supply was also a key factor, the company said.

Huntly backs up New Zealand’s security of supply by providing coal and gas-fired electricity to the hydro-dominated grid when lake levels are low and when the wind drops.

One of Huntly’s Rankine units was scheduled to retire in 2026 and the other two in the early 2030’s.