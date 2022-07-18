Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

NZ swaps curve turns steeply negative, pricing points to 75 basis point rate hike

3 minutes to read
Monday's inflation increase was largely driven by rising rents and construction costs. Video / NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

Financial markets are starting to price in increased chances of a 75-basis-point rate hike from the Reserve Bank next month after today's worse-than-expected inflation number.

Stats NZ said inflation hit 7.3 per cent - a 32 year high - largely driven by rising rents and construction costs.

