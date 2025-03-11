Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ solar power hits record but still only 1.3% of total generation - Electricity Authority

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Solar power generation has been hitting records this summer. Photo / Supplied

Solar power generation has been hitting records this summer. Photo / Supplied

The amount of energy coming from New Zealand solar farms has been hitting new records this summer – at times generating more power than thermal plants, the Electricity Authority says.

The Electricity Authority (EA) said solar generation hit a peak of 119 megawatts (MW) at 2.30pm on February 22.

From

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business