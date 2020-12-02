Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ smartphone market: Who's up, who's down

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
After a later than usual event from Apple Park in Cupertino, here's all you need to know about Apple's new lineup. Video / Apple
Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

As in so many sectors, smartphone sales in New Zealand were shaped by the pandemic.

Apple was the number one smartphone seller in the NZ market during the September quarter. Despite selling far fewer handsets

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.