Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ shares at a turning point? What to expect from this reporting season - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
Amid the broader industry cycle, electric vehicle adoption in New Zealand has slowed considerably, Forsyth Barr says. Photo / NZME

Amid the broader industry cycle, electric vehicle adoption in New Zealand has slowed considerably, Forsyth Barr says. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket has lagged behind its overseas peers, but could it be at a turning point?

The market has already been on the move, but this week’s lower-than-expected inflation read, coupled with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business