Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket rebounds to 32-month high - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare increased its market weighting to nearly 18% as it rose $1.05 or 2.8% to a new high of $38.60.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare increased its market weighting to nearly 18% as it rose $1.05 or 2.8% to a new high of $38.60.

The New Zealand sharemarket rebounded 1.5% to a 32-month high, led by the increasingly influential Fisher & Paykel Healthcare – with some corporate action in minnow stocks.

After a strong lead from Wall Street, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business