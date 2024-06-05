Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket climbs to highest level in eight weeks - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
4 mins to read
The New Zealand sharemarket delivered its third successive day of gains, rising 3.77 per cent over the period.

The New Zealand sharemarket delivered its third successive day of gains, rising 3.77 per cent over the period.

The New Zealand sharemarket climbed to its highest level in eight weeks after delivering its third successive day of gains, with property stocks rebounding.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished the session strongly from mid-afternoon and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business