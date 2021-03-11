NZ retail software company Vend sold for $455m

Vend founder Vaughan Fergusson with partner Zoe Timbell. Photo / File

Auckland-based Vend - which makes software that allows cash registers to be replaced by iPads - has been sold to North American company Lightspeed for US$350 million ($455m).

Vend was founded in 2009 by Vaughan Fergusson, who had just sold his first startup - an online travel booking platform - to Trade Me.

Vend was valued at US$100m with its last major capital raise around 2016 - indicating the sale is a considerable payday for shareholders.

Ahead of the deal, the largest shareholder was Movac with a 9 per cent stake.

Vaughan Fergusson, his ex-wife Mel Rowsell and early backer Sam Morgan were the next largest shareholders, each with an 8 per cent share (the sale represents Morgan's third major share after the sale of his stakes in Trade Me and Xero).

The sale will also represent major gains for two smaller earlier investors: Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures and Lance Wiggs' Punakaiki Fund.

Vend claims more than 25,000 retailers worldwide use its cloud-based point-of-sale software.

The deal will close in April, subject to approvals.

The NYSE Lightspeed sells e-commerce services to small and medium businesses. It has a market cap of just under US$10b.

Vaughan Fergusson is today devoting most of his time to running the Pam Fergusson Charitable Trust, named after his paraplegic solo mother.

Vend had at times been seen as an IPO candidate. Its trade-sale is another blow to the NZX.

It comes on top of today's news other big sale news - that Christchurch-based geoscience software maker Seequent has just been sold to Nasdaq-listed Bentley Systems in a US$900 deal, and Vocus Group's pending sale to Macquarie and Aware Super that has scuppered plans for an NZX listing of Vocus's NZ assets, valued around $722.

MORE SOON