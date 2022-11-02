Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ needs to play its part in solving food security issues, Citi bank boss says

Tamsyn Parker
By
6 mins to read
Citi’s global head of public sector group, Julie Monaco. Photo / Supplied

Citi’s global head of public sector group, Julie Monaco. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand is in a good position compared to many other countries coming out of the pandemic but still has work to do solving global food security issues, says a top banker who oversees a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business