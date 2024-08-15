Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ fertile investment ground for cream of global dairy industry players: Coriolis report

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
China's Yili is one of the world's top 10 dairy companies operating in New Zealand through its purchase of Westland Milk. Photo / Clinton Lloyd

China's Yili is one of the world's top 10 dairy companies operating in New Zealand through its purchase of Westland Milk. Photo / Clinton Lloyd

Up to 700 firms are making dairy products in New Zealand, including seven of the world’s top 10 dairy companies, a new investment report on the dairy industry says.

Coriolis Research, an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business