Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ: Engineering firms lose 1200 people in a year

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

There have been increasing calls for more urgent infrastructure delivery and central Government involvement in the country’s biggest city. Video / NZ Herald

Hundreds of engineering staff have been laid off in the past year and another 270 have left for overseas, the Association of Consulting and Engineering (ACE) says.

ACE chief executive Helen Davidson said the real number of lost jobs in the sector was probably much higher.

“ACE represents more than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Flying ferry

Flying ferry

Candela's CEO unveiled the third generation of his company's foiling technology, saying the company hopes to meet demand all over the world. Video / Candela Technology AB