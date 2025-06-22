Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ economy at risk as Middle East tensions rise, affecting oil and KiwiSaver

RNZ
5 mins to read

Petrol prices have risen slightly as the Middle East conflict escalates but what happens net will depend on how Iran reacts to the US bombings. Photo / NZME

Petrol prices have risen slightly as the Middle East conflict escalates but what happens net will depend on how Iran reacts to the US bombings. Photo / NZME

By Susan Edmunds, RNZ

Escalation of the conflict in the Middle East poses a major threat to New Zealand’s economy, commentators say - as well as households’ KiwiSaver balances and petrol prices.

There were earlier warnings that the conflict was having a noticeable but contained effect

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business