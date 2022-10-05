Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ dollar briefly spikes after Reserve Bank drops hawkish hints

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
The NZ dollar briefly spiked after the Reserve Bank lifted its key interst rate to 3.5 per cent. Photo / File

The NZ dollar briefly spiked after the Reserve Bank lifted its key interst rate to 3.5 per cent. Photo / File

The New Zealand dollar spiked higher despite the Reserve Bank keeping to the script and lifting its official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent at its monetary policy review.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.