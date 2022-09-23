Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ cybersecurity firm founded by GCSB veterans sells to Fujitsu

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Photo / 123rf

Photo / 123rf

InPhySec, a Wellington-based cybersecurity firm founded by a trio of ex-GCSB managers has been sold to Japanese multinational Fujitsu.

The seven-year-old firm gained profile after it was parachuted in to review the NZX's cyberdefences following

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.