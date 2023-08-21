Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

NZ crypto exchange Dasset’s meltdown: Liquidator’s first report finds $6.3m missing

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
The US regulator has launched an offensive against the world’s two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, plus Apple’s yet to prove a use case for virtual reality headsets to investors.

The first liquidator’s report on failed New Zealand cryptocurrency exchange Dasset makes grim reading for users desperate to find out what happened to their funds.

Initial investigations by liquidators Russell Moore and David Ruscoe, both

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business