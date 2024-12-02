The Black Friday weekend provided mixed results for Kiwi retailers. according to payment network Worldline. Photo / Dragoscondrea, 123RF

Payment network Worldline says Black Friday weekend was busy for Kiwi retailers, but patterns were mixed across the country.

Overall spending was comparable to last year, with $175.6m spent at core retail merchants excluding hospitality, food and liquor retailers.

“This total virtually equals the spend for Black Friday weekend in November 2023, adjusting for the usual shifts in merchants coming and going from Worldline NZ’s payments network,” Worldline said today.

Worldline chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said transaction numbers were up 2.8% but the value per transaction was down 2.8% to $83.50.

“Black Friday was clearly a big deal for retailers this year. The number of transactions jumped 17% between the previous three-day weekend and the Black Friday weekend,” he said.