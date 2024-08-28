Nvidia revenue more than doubles as demand for AI chips remains strong

While the year-on-year growth represented another record for Nvidia, it was far less than the 262% revenue growth it reported in the prior quarter. Earnings per share were 68 cents, versus estimates for 65 cents. Its gross margin hit 75.1%, compared with analysts’ expectations for 75.5%.
Nvidia has taken on an outsized importance in US stock markets, after a blistering rally pushed its shares up about 160% in the year to date, giving it a market capitalisation of US$3 trillion. Its growth has driven more than a quarter of the year-to-date gains on the S&P 500.
Investors have been braced for volatility around earnings, with options markets earlier this week pricing in a potential swing of 10% in either direction for the stock.
The latest quarterly results from Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon have shown the size of Big Tech’s spending spree to build the infrastructure to train and run AI models. They are also among Nvidia’s biggest customers, and the earnings report was expected to offer a temperature check on the broader mood around AI.
One potential hurdle has emerged to Nvidia’s growth: a delay to its next generation of chips, known as Blackwell. Chief executive Jensen Huang had previously said Blackwell would generate “a lot” of revenue for the company.
Huang said in a statement on Wednesday that demand for its current-generation Hopper chips “remains strong”.
In prepared remarks, Nvidia’s finance chief Colette Kress said the company had made changes to how Blackwell was produced to improve manufacturing yield, adding: “Blackwell production ramp is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and continue into fiscal 2026. In the fourth quarter, we expect to ship several billion dollars in Blackwell revenue.”
Written by: Michael Acton in San Francisco
© Financial Times