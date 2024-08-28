Nvidia revenue more than doubles as demand for AI chips remains strong

Nnvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo / Getty Images

Nvidia’s revenue more than doubled in the past quarter, continuing the US chipmaker’s run of blockbuster growth and surpassing consensus estimates.

Revenue in the three months through July was US$30 billion ($48b), up 122% from a year ago. Analysts had expected US$28.7b. Nvidia is expecting US$32.5b in revenue for the current quarter, plus or minus 2%, at the midpoint of analysts’ consensus expectations.

Some investors had been looking for an even bigger forecast in the run-up to Wednesday’s report. Shares fell about 3% in after-hours trading immediately after the release despite the strong earnings.

Nvidia also authorised another US$50b in share buybacks.

The hotly anticipated earnings report has been watched by investors for signs of how the artificial intelligence boom that has gripped the tech sector is faring.