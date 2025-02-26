The author of best-selling book Chip War explains why efforts to rely less on companies like Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) won’t work.

Nvidia says it finished its fiscal year with record high revenue of $130.5 billion (NZ$229b), driven by demand for its chips to power artificial intelligence in data centres.

The California-based juggernaut reported a net income of $22b on an unprecedented $39.3b in revenue in a blockbuster fourth quarter that ended in late January.

Nvidia has successfully ramped up “massive-scale” production of its new top-of-the-line Blackwell processors for powering artificial intelligence, logging billions in sales in its first quarter on the market, according to Huang.

“AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionise the largest industries,” Nvidia co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang said in an earnings release.

Nvidia projected revenue of $43b in the current fiscal quarter, topping analyst expectations.