Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug Wegovy cuts risk of death by 18 per cent, trial data shows

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Wegovy has a US list price of more than $US1300 a month. Photo / Cydni Elledge, New York Times

Wegovy has a US list price of more than $US1300 a month. Photo / Cydni Elledge, New York Times

Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy cut the risk of death by 18 per cent in a trial that the Danish pharmaceutical company hopes will convince more health systems and insurers to pay for the treatment.

