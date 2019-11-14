Voyager 2023 media awards
Note-taker excluded from meeting between mogul and minister

Matt Nippert
By
4 mins to read
New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay meeting horse-racing mogul Lang Lin in July 2016 in Beijing. McClay was in Beijing for a G20 meeting. Photo / Supplied

A controversial 2016 meeting between then-trade minister Todd McClay and a Chinese horse-racing mogul had a last-minute shift of venue to McClay's Beijing hotel suite, meaning his ministry could no longer send anyone to take

