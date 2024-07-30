The port, which stepped up to help imports during the Covid supply chain upheaval, is also applying to be included on Schedule 2 of the Fast Track Approvals Bill — a list of projects that will either automatically go through fast-track consenting or be considered by ministers for fast-tracking.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson said at the time the decision was “very disappointing” from his company’s perspective.

“We see Northport as playing a significant role in a resilient and efficient Upper North Island supply chain,” he said.

Northport had applied to the Northland Regional and Whangārei District Councils in late 2022 for a raft of resource consents needed for the project.

The proposal would have increased the port’s freight storage and handling capacity and supported its transition into a high-density container terminal.

The port was recommended as a strong development prospect alternative to the Port of Auckland by a government-appointed committee headed by former Far North District mayor Wayne Brown, now Mayor of Auckland.

Independent commissioners Greg Hill (chairman), Hugh Leersnyder and Jade Wikaira refused all the consents sought after multiple hearings last year.

Supply chain leaders were privately dismayed by the decision, with one observer telling the Herald it was bad news for New Zealand’s future growth and prosperity. He noted that out of the upper North Island’s three main ports - Tauranga, Auckland and Northport - only Northport has room to grow and expand.

Andrea Fox joined the Herald as a senior business journalist in 2018 and specialises in writing about the $26 billion dairy industry, agribusiness, exporting and the logistics sector and supply chains.











